Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $114.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RARE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.50.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average of $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.69. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.15). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 346.33% and a negative net margin of 154.87%. The firm had revenue of $98.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,693,000 after acquiring an additional 141,945 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

