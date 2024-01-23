Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 17.72%.

Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

CBNK opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.71. Capital Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $327.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Capital Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 296.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 533.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 129.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capital Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Further Reading

