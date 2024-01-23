Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%.

Capitol Federal Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.3%.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CFFN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.08. 70,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,370. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $35.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Anthony S. Barry bought 12,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $60,360.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,477 shares in the company, valued at $274,019.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director James G. Morris bought 21,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,995 shares in the company, valued at $357,104.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony S. Barry bought 12,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $60,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 54,477 shares in the company, valued at $274,019.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 41,100 shares of company stock valued at $207,090. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFFN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

