Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target Lowered to C$8.50 at Raymond James

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

CJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CJ opened at C$6.29 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.75 and a 1 year high of C$7.98. The stock has a market cap of C$994.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.02). Cardinal Energy had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 40.42%. The company had revenue of C$169.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Energy will post 0.645 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Energy

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.40 per share, with a total value of C$127,900.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $286,660. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

