Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.05 and last traded at $46.13. 2,074,214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 5,443,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.35.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVNA. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, December 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 3.14.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,683.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,683.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 393.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

