CashBackPro (CBP) Price Hits $9.60 on Major Exchanges

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, CashBackPro has traded 114% higher against the dollar. CashBackPro has a market cap of $978.71 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for about $9.60 or 0.00024793 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00017710 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,563.96 or 0.99645244 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00011591 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.61 or 0.00197943 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 9.31318648 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $3,534,841.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

