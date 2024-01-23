Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.00 and last traded at $38.16. 98,446 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 648,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.43.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,854.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.22%. Equities analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 77.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 604.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 78.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period.

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.