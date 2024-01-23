CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,688,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,474,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823,297 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CEMEX by 435.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,250,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,296,000 after buying an additional 15,656,187 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in CEMEX by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,390,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,408,000 after buying an additional 5,110,521 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CEMEX by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,381,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,725,000 after buying an additional 4,983,131 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CEMEX by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,800,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,607,000 after buying an additional 4,413,029 shares during the period. 31.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CX shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.20 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.37.

Shares of CEMEX stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,669,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694,852. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $8.46.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

