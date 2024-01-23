Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.68

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 115653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 9.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.88.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTA. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

