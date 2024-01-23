Centrifuge Price Tops $0.52 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $31.37 million and $1.63 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 524,572,850 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 524,551,995 with 470,645,207 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.54785196 USD and is down -4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $1,133,856.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

