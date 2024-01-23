Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Shares Down 3.1%

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $87.45 and last traded at $88.10. 35,016 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 158,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.96.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.72 and its 200-day moving average is $73.97.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.99. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $889.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.87 million. On average, analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,029,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,499,000 after purchasing an additional 118,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,621,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,871,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,132,000 after buying an additional 39,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,378,000 after acquiring an additional 72,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,114,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,424,000 after acquiring an additional 164,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

