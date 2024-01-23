Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $86.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CDAY. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.47.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $67.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,264.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $55.62 and a one year high of $79.66.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.59 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $467,898.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $16,195,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,448.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $467,898.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,195,526.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 2,300.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth $43,000.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

