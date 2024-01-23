Certuity LLC Acquires 155 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Certuity LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.43. 307,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,545. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.14. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $158.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

