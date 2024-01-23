Certuity LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Certuity LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.8% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.0% in the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Up 1.2 %

Nucor stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.57. 381,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,883. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.13. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $129.79 and a one year high of $182.68. The company has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nucor

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

