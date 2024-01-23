Certuity LLC Buys 26 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Certuity LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $39,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,280.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,277.85.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $18.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,306.92. 34,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,501. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,470.05 and a 12 month high of $2,352.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,254.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,044.64. The company has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,733 shares of company stock worth $10,000,321. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

