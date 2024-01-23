Certuity LLC Increases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Certuity LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,813,329,000 after purchasing an additional 555,639 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in TJX Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 218,657 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,649 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,968 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.11. 787,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,357,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.61. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $95.92. The company has a market cap of $108.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

