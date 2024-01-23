Certuity LLC Invests $262,000 in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.71. The stock had a trading volume of 143,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,173. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.52. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.15 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 593,130 shares of company stock valued at $146,487,062. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

