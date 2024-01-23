Certuity LLC Invests $270,000 in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,612 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after acquiring an additional 643,607 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 635.7% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 697,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,228,000 after purchasing an additional 603,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of NYSE TTE traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.01. The company had a trading volume of 589,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,906. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $69.63. The company has a market cap of $154.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.97 and its 200 day moving average is $64.64.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 billion. Equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.48%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

