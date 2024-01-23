Certuity LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $151,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTRA shares. UBS Group upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $24.52. 1,887,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,498,969. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

