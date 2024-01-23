Certuity LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Certuity LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.86. 265,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,973. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

