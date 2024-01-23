Certuity LLC Sells 10,186 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Certuity LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,186 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 29.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 55,386 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 430,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 68.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,077,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,498,000 after buying an additional 842,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 11.2% during the third quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARCC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.35. 485,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,220,333. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $20.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

