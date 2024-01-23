CGI (NYSE:GIB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $109.28

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $109.28 and last traded at $109.02, with a volume of 17322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.46.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.62 and a 200 day moving average of $102.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 11.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 19.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 24.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 270,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,650,000 after purchasing an additional 52,286 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 14.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,121,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,228,000 after purchasing an additional 139,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter Public Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CGI in the second quarter worth about $23,342,000. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

