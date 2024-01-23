Check Capital Management Inc. CA Has $258,000 Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Sempra were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth about $645,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 842.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,494,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,508. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

