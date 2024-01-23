Check Capital Management Inc. CA Has $61.34 Million Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA reduced its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,784,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 31,749 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy accounts for 2.4% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $61,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,355,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 227.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 260,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 181,194 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 783.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 151,469 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 693,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after buying an additional 300,677 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 636.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,979,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,315,000 after buying an additional 2,575,300 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE SU traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,315,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,972. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SU has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Suncor Energy

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.