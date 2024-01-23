Check Capital Management Inc. CA Has $621,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 56.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,481 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.0% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,484,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.14. The company had a trading volume of 106,282,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,120,352. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.07 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.84 billion, a PE ratio of 67.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.97.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

