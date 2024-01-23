Check Capital Management Inc. CA Has $621,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 56.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,481 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.0% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,484,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tesla Price Performance
Tesla stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.14. The company had a trading volume of 106,282,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,120,352. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.07 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.84 billion, a PE ratio of 67.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.97.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla
Tesla Company Profile
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tesla
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 7 best fintech ETFs to buy now
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Insiders buy Alibaba stock after $278 billion stimulus. What now?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 reasons to buy Meta stock ahead of earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.