Check Capital Management Inc. CA Increases Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) by 71.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned approximately 0.05% of Cardlytics worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 220.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Cardlytics by 41.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDLX. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

In related news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 31,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $241,825.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,000.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cardlytics news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 31,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $241,825.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,000.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 15,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $121,367.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,311 shares of company stock worth $815,069 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDLX stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.30. 447,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,718. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 136.23% and a negative return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $79.01 million during the quarter.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

