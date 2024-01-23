Check Capital Management Inc. CA Invests $204,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TSN stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,836,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,455. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $74.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of -28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
