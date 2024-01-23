Check Capital Management Inc. CA Invests $204,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,836,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,455. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $74.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of -28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

