Check Capital Management Inc. CA Lowers Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA lowered its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the quarter. Wayfair accounts for 0.4% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned 0.14% of Wayfair worth $9,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in W. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wayfair by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,512,000 after purchasing an additional 132,647 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,862,000 after acquiring an additional 100,946 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after acquiring an additional 285,729 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 30.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,291,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,358,000 after acquiring an additional 300,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $181,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $181,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $29,044.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,271.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,062 shares of company stock worth $3,364,367 over the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Wayfair Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:W traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.79. 3,867,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,138,341. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.22. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $90.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 3.31.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.63 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

