Cheelee (CHEEL) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $291.65 Million

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Cheelee token can currently be purchased for about $15.07 or 0.00038460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cheelee has a market capitalization of $291.65 million and $8.14 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cheelee has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cheelee alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cheelee Token Profile

Cheelee’s launch date was July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. The official website for Cheelee is cheelee.io. The official message board for Cheelee is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet.

Buying and Selling Cheelee

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,837,995.70877286 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 15.0858467 USD and is down -3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $9,127,524.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheelee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cheelee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cheelee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cheelee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.