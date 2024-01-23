Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPK. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chesapeake Utilities from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Up 1.3 %

CPK stock opened at $102.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.85. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $83.79 and a fifty-two week high of $132.91.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.77%.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Utilities

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,128,000 after acquiring an additional 438,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,181,000 after acquiring an additional 51,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 539,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,779,000 after acquiring an additional 40,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Articles

