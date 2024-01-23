China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Price Performance
CHNR opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. China Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
About China Natural Resources
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China Natural Resources
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.