Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 293,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 137,101 shares.The stock last traded at $10.57 and had previously closed at $10.56.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Capital Corp VII

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVII. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the third quarter worth about $137,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VII, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

