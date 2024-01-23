CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 99,192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 548,857,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,950,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,461,000 after buying an additional 555,878 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,995,000 after buying an additional 951,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,259,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,679,000 after buying an additional 173,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,597,000 after buying an additional 31,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.92. The company had a trading volume of 824,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.09. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $171.93 and a one year high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.30.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

