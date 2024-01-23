CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,800 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 7.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,193,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,245,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,031,000 after purchasing an additional 259,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,513,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,696,000 after purchasing an additional 227,199 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CMS Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,327,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,740,000 after purchasing an additional 82,454 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CMS Energy by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,992,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,095,342 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.62.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $56.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.84 and a 200-day moving average of $56.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $64.67.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,055,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,055,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,491.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,470 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

