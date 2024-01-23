Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) PT Lowered to $9.00

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 276.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHRS

Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.39. 5,698,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,823,477. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $74.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coherus BioSciences

In related news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 223,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $450,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 731,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coherus BioSciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coherus BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.