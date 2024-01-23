Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

Scotiabank reaffirmed their sector outperform rating on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $109.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CIGI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares lowered Colliers International Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $130.00 price target on Colliers International Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $121.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.67.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $117.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.49. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 287.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $83.38 and a twelve month high of $131.01.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.48). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

See Also

