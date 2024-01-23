Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,664,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,024,000 after buying an additional 3,668,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,025,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,415,000 after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sun Communities by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,975,000 after purchasing an additional 939,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Sun Communities by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,364,000 after purchasing an additional 85,103 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,331,000 after purchasing an additional 84,767 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SUI traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.40. 90,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,318. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $163.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 203.28%.

Several research firms have commented on SUI. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

