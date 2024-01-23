Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 170.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,402,583,000 after buying an additional 252,827,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 742.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,862,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,904,000 after buying an additional 4,285,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $6.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.81. 6,654,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,487,068. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.21. The firm has a market cap of $364.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,480 shares of company stock worth $11,264,498. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.35.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

