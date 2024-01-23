Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $92,000 Stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in B2Gold by 19.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 143,086,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,815,000 after buying an additional 23,068,540 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,516,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,566 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,960,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,529,000 after purchasing an additional 198,508 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in B2Gold by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,730,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,008,000 after buying an additional 84,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in B2Gold by 159.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,262,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,254,000 after buying an additional 8,147,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of B2Gold stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,925,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,776,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $4.40.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $477.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Equities analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BTG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Get Our Latest Report on BTG

About B2Gold

(Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.