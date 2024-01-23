Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CAT traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $289.94. The stock had a trading volume of 359,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,095. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.62. The company has a market cap of $147.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

