Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Purchases 529 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 87.4% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 62.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on VICI. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.74. The stock had a trading volume of 662,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average is $30.31.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

