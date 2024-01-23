Column Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,714 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.5% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $422.14. 15,776,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,829,758. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $281.18 and a 52-week high of $424.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $399.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.37.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.