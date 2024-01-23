Column Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 312 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th.

LKQ Stock Down 1.8 %

LKQ stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.