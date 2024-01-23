Column Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 691,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,395 shares during the quarter. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned 16.66% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $30,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000.

Shares of BATS HYDB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.26. The stock had a trading volume of 80,890 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.78. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $51.73.

About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

