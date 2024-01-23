Column Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.59. The stock had a trading volume of 380,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,057. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $181.37. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.91.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

