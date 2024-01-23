Column Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

IWM traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.49. 23,168,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,565,961. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.77. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

