Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.02. The stock had a trading volume of 377,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,357. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $28.78.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

