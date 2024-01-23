Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $14.24 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $14,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after acquiring an additional 23,652 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 300,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,960,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 147,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period.

DFAS traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $58.41. 77,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,697. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $60.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.78.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

