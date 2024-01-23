Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $150,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,489,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,071,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,426 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,045,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,745,523. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.02. The firm has a market cap of $159.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.05.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

