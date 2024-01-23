Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $378,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Column Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DE. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.69.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $387.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

